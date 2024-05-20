7 amazing images shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published May 20, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA

Hubble Celebrates its 31st Anniversary with AG Carinae: In celebration of the 31st anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope, NASA aimed it at one of the brightest stars, AG Carinae. 

Photo Credit: NASA

Through the Clouds: This image features AFGL 5180, a stellar nursery in the constellation of Gemini. A massive star at the centre is forming, creating powerful jets that pierce through the surrounding clouds. 

Photo Credit: NASA

Standout Stars in NGC 3201: Hubble captured this glistening globular cluster, NGC 3201, which contains hundreds of thousands of stars bound together by gravity. 

Photo Credit: NASA

Variable Star RS Puppis: This image shows RS Puppis, a Cepheid variable star that changes brightness every 40 days. Surrounded by dark clouds of dust, this star creates a phenomenon known as a light echo.

Photo Credit: NASA

WR 25 and Tr16-244: This wide-field image shows WR 25 and Tr16-244 in the Trumpler 16 cluster, part of the Carina Nebula. 

Photo Credit: NASA

Turbulent Stellar Nursery: Herbig-Haro objects HH 1 and HH 2 are shown in this image, located in the constellation Orion. These turbulent regions are where newborn stars are forming, with jets of gas streaming out from the thick clouds of dust.

Photo Credit: NASA

Light Echo from an Erupting Star: Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys captured this light echo from a mysterious stellar outburst in 2002. This sequence of images shows the light travelling through space.

Check related web stories:
NASA PREFIRE mission: Twin CubeSats to study heat emissions from Earth's polar regions
5 latest 2024 images shared by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
NASA Hubble space telescope captures 5 heritage science images- Check details
7 amazing images shared by NASA in 2024 that you can’t miss
View more