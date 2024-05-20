7 amazing images shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published May 20, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble Celebrates its 31st Anniversary with AG Carinae: In celebration of the 31st anniversary of the Hubble Space Telescope, NASA aimed it at one of the brightest stars, AG Carinae.
Through the Clouds: This image features AFGL 5180, a stellar nursery in the constellation of Gemini. A massive star at the centre is forming, creating powerful jets that pierce through the surrounding clouds.
Standout Stars in NGC 3201: Hubble captured this glistening globular cluster, NGC 3201, which contains hundreds of thousands of stars bound together by gravity.
Variable Star RS Puppis: This image shows RS Puppis, a Cepheid variable star that changes brightness every 40 days. Surrounded by dark clouds of dust, this star creates a phenomenon known as a light echo.
WR 25 and Tr16-244: This wide-field image shows WR 25 and Tr16-244 in the Trumpler 16 cluster, part of the Carina Nebula.
Turbulent Stellar Nursery: Herbig-Haro objects HH 1 and HH 2 are shown in this image, located in the constellation Orion. These turbulent regions are where newborn stars are forming, with jets of gas streaming out from the thick clouds of dust.
Light Echo from an Erupting Star: Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys captured this light echo from a mysterious stellar outburst in 2002. This sequence of images shows the light travelling through space.