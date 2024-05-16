NASA Hubble space telescope captures 5 heritage science images- Check details
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published May 16, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA Hubble space telescope is providing us with a glimpse of the universe through its advanced capabilities, check out these 5 heritage science images.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA Hubble Space Telescope is one of the oldest telescopes which has contributed to several groundbreaking discoveries.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Recently, the telescope completed its 34th Year in Orbit, and NASA shared a mesmerising video on YouTube showcasing its breakthrough range and discoveries.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 heritage images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Crab Nebula: This image showcases the core of the nebula located 6500 light-years away in the constellation Taurus.
Photo Credit: NASA
Bubble Nebula: It is also known as NGC 7635 and it is located 7 light-years across about one-and-a-half times the distance from our sun
Photo Credit: NASA
Veil Nebula: This nebula is spread across 110 light-years and covers six full moons in the sky as seen from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Trumpler 14: NASA's Hubble Space Telescope captured the brightest stars seen in our Milky Way galaxy located 8000 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Westerlund 2: It is a giant cluster of more than 3000 stars located 20000 light-years away from Earth.
Check related web stories:
7 amazing images shared by NASA in 2024 that you can’t miss
Top 5 breathtaking views of galaxies, nebulae and more shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Top 7 breathtaking images of celestial wonders shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Top 5 NASA ‘Picture of the Month’ captured by James Webb Space Telescope
View more