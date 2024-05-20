Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By MD Ijaj Khan Published May 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
Moto G64 5G Review: Motorola launched the budget-friendly Moto G64 5G last month. It boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chip, 50MP camera, and a massive 6000mAh battery, all for Rs. 17,990. Available in Ice Lilac, Mint Green, and Pearl Blue, see if this 5G contender lives up to the hype in our review.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
Design: The Moto G64 5G has a polycarbonate body with a matte finish. The rectangular camera module and centrally positioned Motorola logo give it a sleek look. It feels good to hold but is a bit heavy at 192 grams.
The front has a camera hole with thick bezels, and the phone has a square shape. It includes dual SIM slots, a 3.5mm headphone jack, Type-C port, and dual speakers. The IP52 rating protects against spills and splashes.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
Display: The Moto G64 5G features a large, 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD display. It's bright and smooth, thanks to a 120Hz refresh rate that makes scrolling feel fluid. The display is protected by Gorilla Glass and supports HDR viewing for apps like YouTube. However, brightness can be an issue in direct sunlight.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
Sound: The Moto G64 5G has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support, providing loud and clear audio that enhances the overall media experience.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
Performance: Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset with up to 12GB RAM, it handles everyday tasks with ease. However, the phone heats up during long gaming sessions, making it less ideal for hardcore gamers. Running near-stock Android 14 with My UX, it offers a bloatware-free experience
Battery life: The device boasts a massive 6000mAh battery that lasts a full day with moderate use, thanks to its 30W fast charging. While charging takes about 1 to 1.5 hours, it could be even faster for those who need a rapid top-up.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
Camera: The phone has a 50MP main and 8MP ultra-wide camera system. Photos are good in bright light but struggle in low light conditions. The 16MP front camera captures decent selfies but lacks sharpness.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
Camera features: The camera interface is easy to use, offering modes like Night Vision and Slow Motion. However, video quality is average. While it boasts stabilisation, there are issues with colour accuracy and detail.
Photo Credit: Ijaj Khan/ HT Tech
Verdict: If you prioritise performance, battery life, and a clean software experience at an affordable price, the Moto G64 5G is a great option. But for gaming and advanced photography, you might need to look elsewhere.