iPhone 13 available at 18% discount on Amazon- Check latest price, offers and more
Published May 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Apple
Check out this great deal available on iPhone 13 on Amazon.
Apple iPhone 13 is one of the most used smartphones as it offers promising performance and an eye-catching design.
If you are someone who wants to explore the iOS ecosystem, then starting with iPhone 13 could be a great option.
The good news is that currently, the iPhone 13 is available at a huge discount, which will give a reasonable buy.
Originally, the iPhone 13 retails for Rs.59990. However, on Amazon, you can get for Rs.49200.
This gives you a great 18 percent discount on iPhone 13.
To further, reduce the iPhone price, you can take advantage of the exchange offer.
With an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.44250 off on the purchase of an iPhone 13.
But keep in mind that the exchange rate will be based on the smartphone’s model and working conditions.
