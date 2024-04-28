3 new Apple Stores opening in India after Delhi and Mumbai: Check locations and other details
Published Apr 28, 2024
Check Apple's plans for opening more stores in three cities of India. Also, check profits and sales from existing Apple stores in India.
Apple launched their India first stores in Delhi and Mumbai last year. Now, the company is planning to expand its stores across the country.
There are rumours that Apple is aiming at three major cities in India to open Apple stores.
The Apple stores may come to Pune, Bangalore, and Noida according to the report.
The report also highlighted that the India stores yielded expected sales and profits, making it a crucial nation to expand Apple product sales.
An industry executive said, “The two Apple stores have clocked monthly average sales of span class='webrupee'₹/span16-17 crore each consistently since their launch.”
Additionally, there are talks about Apple’s mixed-reality headset, Apple Vision Pro launching in India soon.
However, Apple has not commented or confirmed any claims regarding the store opening and Vision Pro availability in India.
It is also expected that the stores will be located in prominent malls in the three cities.
