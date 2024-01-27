41 Exciting job opportunities await at ISRO NRSC! Apply now and be part of India's space journey
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jan 27, 2024
Calling all science enthusiasts! The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is recruiting for 41 exciting positions at the National Remote Sensing Centre (NRSC). Apply now and be part of India's space exploration journey!
ISRO is seeking talented individuals for diverse roles: lead research projects as a Scientist/Engineer, provide healthcare to staff as a Medical Officer, assist medical professionals as a Nurse, or manage the NRSC library as a Library Assistant.
Salary: ISRO offers competitive salaries and benefits packages to attract and retain top talent. Pursue your passion for space exploration with financial stability and career growth opportunities.
Eligibility & Age Limit: Make sure you meet the criteria! Scientist/Engineer applicants need M.Sc./M.E/M.Tech and B.Sc./B.E/B.Tech degrees (age 18-30 & 18-28). Medical Officers require MBBS and 2 years of experience (age 18-35). Nurses and Library Assistants need relevant degrees/diplomas (age 18-30).
Selection Process: The selection process differs depending on the role. Scientists and engineers have to pass a written exam as well as an in-person interview. Medical officers undergo an interview. Nurses and Library Assistants are required to complete written and skill tests.
Don't miss this opportunity! Visit the official NRSC website (nrsc.gov.in) and click the "Apply Now" button. Fill out the application form carefully before the February 12, 2024 deadline.
How to Apply: Follow these simple steps: Register on the NRSC website, read the instructions and fill the form, submit and receive a unique application number, pay the applicable fees, and download/print your application for future reference.
Application Fees: Application fees vary based on your category: General/OBC/EWS Rs. 750, SC/ST/PwBD/ESM, and all female applicants Rs. 500.