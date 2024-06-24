5 alternatives to Realme GT 6 from OnePlus, Samsung and others under 40,000 that you can buy

Realme has recently unveiled the latest addition to its GT series in India, introducing the Realme GT 6. Boasting a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, the GT 6 features a robust 5,500mAh battery supporting 120W fast charging. Its photographic capabilities are highlighted by a 50MP Sony LYT-808 main camera sensor and AI-driven features like Al Smart Removal, enhancing photo editing simplicity.

If you're considering alternatives to the Realme GT 6 within a budget of Rs. 40,000, here are some options you might find interesting.

OnePlus 12R: Priced at Rs. 39,999, the OnePlus 12R boasts a 6.78-inch AMOLED ProXDR display and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It features a 5,500mAh battery with 100W fast charging and a main camera setup comprising a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor with OIS, alongside 8MP and 2MP secondary cameras.

Samsung Galaxy A55: The Galaxy A55, priced at Rs. 42,999 for its 256GB storage variant, can be obtained under span class='webrupee'₹/span40,000 with a Rs. 3,000 discount using an HDFC bank credit card. It runs on the Exynos 1480 Processor and features a triple camera setup (50MP + 12MP + 5MP) with a 32MP front camera.

Nothing Phone 2: Available for Rs. 35,499 on Flipkart, the Nothing Phone 2 offers a dual rear camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX890 sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera. Selfies are handled by a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensor. Powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, it includes a 4700mAh battery with 45W fast charging.

Vivo V30 Pro: Powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 8200 chipset and priced at Rs. 41,999, the Vivo V30 Pro includes a 5000mAh battery with 80W charging capability. Its photographic capabilities include a triple rear camera array of 50MP sensors each, with a 50MP selfie camera. Selected bank transactions offer a span class='webrupee'₹/span3,500 discount, making it more accessible within budget.

Xiaomi 14 Civi: Priced initially at Rs. 42,999 for its 256GB storage model, the Xiaomi 14 Civi offers a discounted price with a Rs. 3,000 HDFC bank credit card discount. It shares the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset with the Realme GT 6, and features a dual selfie camera setup (32MP + 32MP), along with a rear setup of 50MP primary, 50MP telephoto, and 12MP ultra-wide cameras.

