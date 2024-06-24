iPhone 14 gets 15% discount on Flipkart- Checkout deals and offers
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 24, 2024
Check out this huge offer available on iPhone 14 on Flipkart and get a reasonable buy. Also, check bank and exchange offers.
Apple iPhone 16 is just about to launch in 2 months and prices for older generation iPhones are drastically decreasing, making it a reasonable buy.
Now, the price of the iPhone 14 has experienced a significant decrease, therefore, interested buyers must check out this offer before the price increase.
Originally, the 128GB Variant of iPhone 14 was priced at Rs.69900. However, on Flipkart, you can get it for just Rs.58999.
Therefore, this gives you a great 15 percent discount on the feature-filled iPhone 14 smartphone.
Additionally, you can also get additional offers by availing bank and exchange offers.
According to Flipkart, you can get Rs.2000 off on selected bank Net Banking transactions.
Or if you have the Flipkart Axis Bank Card, you can get instant 5 percent cashback on the purchase of an iPhone 14.
With an exchange offer, you can get up to Rs.50000 off. However, the price will be based on the smartphone model and working conditions.
