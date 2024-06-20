Realme GT 6 launched: 8 things to know about this gaming smartphone
Posted By Aishwarya Panda
Published Jun 20, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Realme GT 6 launched today in India with some eye-catching specs and features, check details.
The Realme GT 6 comes with a nano-mirror glass design making it look premium and stylish. The smartphone is available in two colours Razr Green and Fluid Silver.
The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor paired with up to 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and up to 512GB of UFS4.0 storage.
The Realme GT 6 offers several AI features such as AI night vision mode, AI smart loop, and AI smart removal which works similarly to Pixel 8’s magic eraser.
It comes with a triple-camera setup which includes a 50 MP main camera with a Sony LYT-808 sensor and optical image stabilisation (OIS).
The smartphone comes in three storage variants: 8GB + 256GB, 12 GB + 256 GB, and 16 GB + 512 GB.
The Realme GT 6 features a 9-layer VC cooling system for effective heat management.
The Realme GT 6 comes with a starting price of Rs.40999 for 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
The smartphone is now available for pre-order with Rs.4000 instant bank discount.
