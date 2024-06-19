Motorola Edge 50 Ultra launched: 8 things to know about this smartphone- Camera, display and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By Aishwarya Panda
Published Jun 19, 2024
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is finally here with unique offerings in the premium segment market, check details.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
With Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, the company has introduced a new wooden finish back panel which is called Nordic Wood.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone features a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2500 nits peak brightness.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with 12GB of RAM.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
It features a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP OIS main camera, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
On the front, the smartphone features a 50MP selfie camera.
Check Product
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is backed by a 4500mAh battery with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
Photo Credit: HT Tech
The smartphone provides unique AI features with Moto AI and it also comes with a smart connect feature that enables users to set up their own Moto experiences.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is priced at Rs. 59,999. However, you can avail Rs. 5000 instant discount as part of the launch sale.
Check related web stories:
Moto G64 5G review: 10 things to know about this budget-friendly smartphone
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion to iQOO Z9x: Check out 5 smartphones launched this week
Motorola Edge 50 Fusion launched with IP68 in India: 10 things to know
Top smartphone launches in April: OnePlus Nord CE4, Motorola Edge 50 Pro and more
View more