5 amazing images of solar system shared by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Jul 02, 2024
Check out the images of Neptune, Uranus, Jupiter and other planets in the solar system captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
Our solar system is made up of stars, eight planets, and other space bodies such as dwarf planets, asteroids, and comets.
Our solar system consists of over 293 Moons orbiting the eight planets including Earth. Therefore, it is very crucial for scientists to study the vast nature of our solar system.
Here are some of the images of the solar system captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Saturn: Hubble captured this mesmerising image of planet Saturn last year in October. It is located over 850 million miles away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Asteroid Dimorphos: NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured this image of asteroid in 2022. The space rock is just 22 feet wide and enables scientists to study small asteroids.
Photo Credit: NASA
Neptune: The Hubble Space Telescope has been capturing different sequences of images of the planet Neptune to study its clouds and uppermost layer of atmosphere.
Photo Credit: NASA
Uranus: Hubble captures a clear and sharp image of the planet Uranus in its alluring state.
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter: NASA has recently started studying the planet Jupiter and its 95 moons. In this image, we can also spot the orange moon Io.
