NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures these 5 unseen views of space
Published Jun 27, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the universe from the eyes of the NASA Hubble Space Telescope and understand the facts about our universe.
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is known for its more than 30 years of service in studying the universe and providing researchers with a deeper understanding of space.
Over the years, its technology and deep field of view have unravelled several mysteries and understanding of how the universe has evolved.
Check out these 5 stunning space images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Bright Outburst Far from Galaxies: Hubble captured the image of Luminous Fast Blue Optical Transient (LFBOT) located at AT2023fhn.
Photo Credit: NASA
Terzan 12: It is a globular star cluster found 15000 light-years away from Earth. It is also the 11 globular clusters discovered by the Turkish-Armenian astronomer Agop Terzan
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1546: This image was captured with the help of Hubble and NASA's James Webb Space Telescope. This reveals the multiwavelength view of the galaxy to study star evolution.
Photo Credit: NASA
Star Mira HM Sge: This Star is located 3400 light-years away in the constellation Sagitta and the image showcases the first evidence of stellar wind.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy AM 1054-325: This galaxy is located 173 million light-years away from Earth, showcasing a rare view of star formation.
