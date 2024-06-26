5 crazy space discoveries by NASA James Webb Space Telescope that unveiled secrets of universe
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the astonishing space discoveries made with the help of NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is known for its groundbreaking discoveries and astonishing reach to study space and beyond.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Most recently, the space telescope has captured new protostars and unseen views of nebulas that have grabbed much attention.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know about the latest James Webb Space Telescope discoveries and images shared by NASA.
Photo Credit: NASA
Serpens North: This image showcases a portion of the Serpens Nebula during the grouping of aligned protostellar outflows which was shown with immense shock waves.
Photo Credit: NASA
JADES Transients: This image consists of at least 80 transients or objects which are the result of exploding stars or supernovae.
Photo Credit: NASA
Crab Nebula: This is a supernova remnant origin which scientists and astronomers are continuously studying to gain more understanding.
Photo Credit: NASA
M82: This image showcases the centre of M82 which scientists speculate a rapid star formation and subsequent supernovas.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Protostar IRAS 23385: An international team of astronomers captured images of IRAS 23385 and IRAS 2A in search of ingredients for making potentially habitable worlds.
