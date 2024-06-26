5 crazy space discoveries by NASA James Webb Space Telescope that unveiled secrets of universe

Check out the astonishing space discoveries made with the help of NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

NASA James Webb Space Telescope is known for its groundbreaking discoveries and astonishing reach to study space and beyond.

Most recently, the space telescope has captured new protostars and unseen views of nebulas that have grabbed much attention.

Know about the latest James Webb Space Telescope discoveries and images shared by NASA.

Serpens North: This image showcases a portion of the Serpens Nebula during the grouping of aligned protostellar outflows which was shown with immense shock waves.

JADES Transients: This image consists of at least 80 transients or objects which are the result of exploding stars or supernovae.

Crab Nebula: This is a supernova remnant origin which scientists and astronomers are continuously studying to gain more understanding.

M82: This image showcases the centre of M82 which scientists speculate a rapid star formation and subsequent supernovas.

Protostar IRAS 23385:  An international team of astronomers captured images of IRAS 23385 and IRAS 2A in search of ingredients for making potentially habitable worlds.

