7 strange space images clicked by NASA Webb Space Telescope that will amaze you
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jun 27, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
The Crab Nebula's Heart: A swirling red nebula with a blue and white spinning top shape at its centre. A bright white star marks the heart, with wispy rings and a jet of matter escaping.
Photo Credit: NASA
Stars in a Dwarf Galaxy: A packed view of a dwarf galaxy, teeming with tiny stars. Glowing gas and dust clouds billow out, resembling fiery tendrils.
Photo Credit: NASA
A Complex Nebula: A circular nebula showcases its intricate structure. Orange fire-like curtains surround a ring of pink filaments. Green loops and wisps of blue, red, and green add to the mesmerising scene.
Photo Credit: NASA
A Spiral Galaxy: Webb reveals a face-on view of a barred spiral galaxy. A blue haze of stars fills the centre, stretching out into a barred structure. Glowing dust filaments trace the galaxy's spiral arms, teeming with stars, gas, and dust.
Photo Credit: NASA
A Dazzling Star Cluster: A tightly packed cluster of stars dominates the view. Bright white stars gather in the centre, with scattered yellow stars and blue pinpoints throughout.
Photo Credit: NASA
Pillars of Semi-Opaque Gas: Three ghostly pillars of gas and dust stand tall, resembling a hand reaching out. Red stars peek from behind the pillars, set against a backdrop of glowing orange and black.
Photo Credit: NASA
A Starry Field: A dense field of stars fills the image. Greenish-yellow clouds of gas and dust weave through them. Distant galaxies peek through the gas, adding depth to the scene.