Top 5 breathtaking images of planets shared by NASA: Jupiter storms, Ganymede and more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 25, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
Take a journey through our solar system with NASA's amazing pictures! From Jupiter's giant storms to colourful cloud swirls, explore these stunning views of our cosmic neighbourhood.
Photo Credit: NASA
Giant storm on Jupiter: NASA's Juno probe captured a close-up view of Jupiter's Great Red Spot, a giant storm raging for centuries. The storm is bigger than Earth!
Photo Credit: NASA
Ganymede: King of the Moons: This image shows Ganymede, the largest moon in our solar system. It's even bigger than the dwarf planet Pluto!
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter's colourful south pole: Juno also took a stunning picture of Jupiter's south pole. The swirling clouds show a beautiful mix of blues, oranges, and tans.
Photo Credit: NASA
Earth from space: This image from NASA is our own planet, Earth. Look closely and you can see Africa, Madagascar, and the Arabian Peninsula.
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter's colourful swirls: This image shows Jupiter's colourful clouds and bands. The dark patch on its side is the shadow of its moon, Ganymede.
Photo Credit: NASA
These are just a few of the amazing sights from NASA's exploration of our solar system. What wonders will we find next?
Check related web stories:
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captures these 5 stunning images of celestial wonders
NASA Hubble Space Telescope shares 5 astonishing images of space
5 latest images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
NASA reveals stunning new images of galaxies, nebulae, and black holes captured by Hubble Space Telescope
View more