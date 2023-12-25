5 Apple Watch features that can save your life: Fall Detection, ECG, and more
Published Dec 25, 2023
The Apple Watch is now one of the most popular and widely used smartwatches in the world.
Apart from the usual daily stuff, time and again Apple Watches have been credited with saving the lives of the wearer by alerting them of health anomalies.
Consequently, it has become one of the most crucial pieces of wearable technology that you can buy in recent years.
But if you already have one, then check out 5 Apple Watch features that can save your life. Just remember, you may never know when you may need it most as emergencies come unannounced.
1. Fall Detection - One of the most important features of the Apple Watch, Fall Detection can save your life by detecting if you've had a fall and contacting emergency services.
2. Crash Detection - This feature can detect if you've been in a car crash and contact your emergency contacts as well as emergency services.
3. Heart rate monitoring - Apple Watch checks for unusually high or low heart rates in the background, alerting the wearer in case of an unusually high heart rate.
4. Irregular heart rhythm notifications - This feature occasionally checks for signs of irregular rhythms that may be suggestive of atrial fibrillation (AFib).
5. ECG - With the ECG app, users who experience symptoms such as a pacing heartbeat, or receive irregular rhythm notification, can capture ECG and record their symptoms.
