Top 10 free iPhone games in 2023: BGMI, Ludo King, Subway Surfer, Call of Duty, more

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 13, 2023
Photo Credit: HT Tech

Love playing free games on your Apple iPhone? Check out the top free iPhone games of 2023 including BGMI, Ludo King, Call of Duty and more.

Photo Credit: BGMI/YouTube

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): It's a free Battle Royale game that immerses players in real war-time experience.

Photo Credit: Subway Surfer

Subway Surfer: It's an endless runner mobile game that gives players the thrill of not getting knocked out.

Photo Credit: Ludo King

Ludo King: It's a multiplayer game that families and friends can play together. Really fun to play!

Photo Credit: Candy Crush Saga

Candy Crush Saga: It's a puzzle adventure game with multiple levels for players to ace with smart-solving skills.

Photo Credit: 8 Ball Pool

8 Ball Pool: It's a multiplayer game through which players can challenge each other to win. 

Photo Credit: Zupee

Zupee: Play Real Money Games: It's a money-winning app that includes multiple games such as ludo, snakes and ladder, etc and allows players to win real money.

Photo Credit: Dream games

Royal Match: It is a puzzle game game similar to Candy Crush, however, with a different storyline. 

Photo Credit: Dr.Driving

Dr. Driving: It's a free mobile simulation game that is perfect for players who visually stunning lightning-fast gameplay. 

Photo Credit: Call of Duty

Call of Duty: It is another warzone game with intensive gameplay and themes. Lots of gore and blood. Sets pulses racing like no other.

Photo Credit: Playrix

Gardenscapes: This game allows players to decorate different areas in the garden and complete different levels.

Check related web stories:
Top Paid iPhone Games of 2023: Know the fan favorites of the year - Hitman Sniper, Minecraft, more
Most downloaded free iPhone apps of 2023: WhatsApp, Instagram to YouTube, check them all
Top 5 productivity apps for 2024: Check Asana, Basecamp, Toggl and more
Endefo Enfit NEO and NEO Pro smartwatches launched! Check specs and features
View more