Top 10 free iPhone games in 2023: BGMI, Ludo King, Subway Surfer, Call of Duty, more
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Dec 13, 2023
Photo Credit: HT Tech
Love playing free games on your Apple iPhone? Check out the top free iPhone games of 2023 including BGMI, Ludo King, Call of Duty and more.
Photo Credit: BGMI/YouTube
Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI): It's a free Battle Royale game that immerses players in real war-time experience.
Photo Credit: Subway Surfer
Subway Surfer: It's an endless runner mobile game that gives players the thrill of not getting knocked out.
Photo Credit: Ludo King
Ludo King: It's a multiplayer game that families and friends can play together. Really fun to play!
Photo Credit: Candy Crush Saga
Candy Crush Saga: It's a puzzle adventure game with multiple levels for players to ace with smart-solving skills.
Photo Credit: 8 Ball Pool
8 Ball Pool: It's a multiplayer game through which players can challenge each other to win.
Photo Credit: Zupee
Zupee: Play Real Money Games: It's a money-winning app that includes multiple games such as ludo, snakes and ladder, etc and allows players to win real money.
Photo Credit: Dream games
Royal Match: It is a puzzle game game similar to Candy Crush, however, with a different storyline.
Photo Credit: Dr.Driving
Dr. Driving: It's a free mobile simulation game that is perfect for players who visually stunning lightning-fast gameplay.
Photo Credit: Call of Duty
Call of Duty: It is another warzone game with intensive gameplay and themes. Lots of gore and blood. Sets pulses racing like no other.
Photo Credit: Playrix
Gardenscapes: This game allows players to decorate different areas in the garden and complete different levels.
