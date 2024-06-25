NASA shares top 5 stunning images of celestial wonders captured by Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jun 25, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA highlights five breathtaking images from the Hubble Space Telescope, showcasing supernovas, galaxies, and star formations, offering a glimpse into the universe's mesmerising beauty.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble captures supernova SN 2002dd on this day in 2002. The image shows several galaxies, including an orange spiral galaxy. A small red dot in the centre marks the supernova.
Photo Credit: NASA
A nebula with gas and dust clouds forming a flat, blue background. The clouds become smokier at the top, lit by stars on one side. A dark cloud at the bottom-right brightens toward the upper-left.
Photo Credit: NASA
A galaxy tilted slightly toward us, showing dark dust lanes backlit by the galaxy’s core. The dusty areas appear rusty-brown, while the core glows yellow with sparkling blue regions. Several background galaxies are also visible.
Photo Credit: NASA
Thousands of young stars shine from within the NGC 3603 nebula, located about 20,000 light-years away. A bright blue-white cluster of stars sits at the center, surrounded by glowing red clouds and stars against a black background.
Photo Credit: NASA
The starburst ring in galaxy M94 may have formed from a pressure wave. The massive spiral galaxy features a glowing yellow core, spiral arms with dark brown dust, and a ring of bright bluish-white stars.
Photo Credit: Pexels
