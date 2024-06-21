5 latest images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 21, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is one of the most powerful space observatories to study the universe, check out some of the latest images captured by the telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is equipped with the latest technologies which give it an unprecedented ability to capture the mystery of space.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Webb’s telescope is placed 1.5 million kilometres away from the Earth at Lagrange Point 2 to study the universe without any difficulties.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are some of the latest science images captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Serpens Nebula: It is the first stellar phenomenon image captured by the Webb space telescope. It is located 1300 light-years from Earth and it’s 1-2 million years old.
Photo Credit: NASA
Crab Nebula: This nebula is a massive star remnant, however, scientists claim that it has a very unusual composition which makes it a study-worthy nebula for researchers.
Photo Credit: NASA
JADES-GS-z14-0: It is the most distant known galaxy captured by NASA James Webb Telescope. It existed only 290 million years after the Big Bang.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 4449: This galaxy is located 12.5 million light years away from Earth. The image showcases the Starburst period of the galaxy which means it is an intense period of star formation.
Photo Credit: NASA
Horsehead Nebula: This image gives great detail about nebulas and scientists can study how radiation from stars interacts with interstellar matter.
Check related web stories:
NASA Hubble Space Telescope shares 5 astonishing images of space
NASA reveals stunning new images of galaxies, nebulae, and black holes captured by Hubble Space Telescope
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning images of space- Details
First-time discoveries unveiled by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more