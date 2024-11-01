5 astonishing images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI instrument
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 01, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s MIRI instrument captured these 5 mind-blowing images.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA James Webb’s Space Telescope MIRI instrument has a wavelength range of 4.9 to 28.8 microns.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The powerful instrument is being used for several studies including celestial objects, planets, stars, galaxies, and more.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 stunning images of space captured by Webb’s MIRI instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of young star cluster NGC 602 captured by Webbs MIRI instrument, located 200000 light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image by the James Webb Space Telescope showcases a spiral galaxy IC 5332 located 29 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
The image consists of five galaxies of Stephan’s Quintet which are known as Hickson Compact Group 92 (HCG 92).
Photo Credit: NASA
This MIRI image is of interacting galaxies IC 1623 which lies around 270 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
The nearby galaxy NGC 1433 showcases a bright and active core.
Check related web stories:
5 rare images of supermassive black holes captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 stunning solar system images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 stunning images of distant galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 cosmic images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more