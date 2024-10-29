5 stunning solar system images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 29, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these stunning images of planets and their moons in our solar system captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Did you know? Our solar system has more than 200 planetary moons with Jupiter consisting of the highest number.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
In our solar system, there are at least four planets and one asteroid with rings, making them unique.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 amazing shots captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Neptune: This image by the James Webb Telescope showcases the planetary rings of Nepute circling the equator.
Photo Credit: NASA
Uranus: In Webb’s image, we can see Uranus with bright rings and 14 of its moons. Webb captured this will several longer and shorter exposure shots.
Photo Credit: NASA
Jupiter: This image was captured when Jupiter was showcasing giant storms, powerful winds, auroras, and extreme temperatures.
Photo Credit: NASA
Titan: This is one of Saturn’s moons and in this image, scientists were able to examine its dense atmosphere.
Photo Credit: NASA
Europa: This image gives a glimpse of the surface of Jupiter’s moon Europa which showcases traces of carbon dioxide on the icy surface
Check related web stories:
5 stunning images of distant galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 cosmic images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 images on unique stars captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 rare galaxy images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more