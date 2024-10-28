5 stunning images of distant galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Check these 5 images of distant galaxies that scientists discovered using the NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Did you know? Distant galaxies are moving away from Earth at a very rapid speed. It is faster than the nearby galaxies.
Scientists believe there are hundreds of billions of galaxies in the universe in different shapes and sizes.
Check out these mesmerising distant galaxy images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy cluster G165: This cluster is located over 3.6 billion light-years away from Earth showcasing views of several distant galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy GS-NDG-9422: Studying this galaxy enabled scientists to understand galaxy evolution in the early universe.
Photo Credit: NASA
JADES-GS-z14-0: This is one of the most distant known galaxies. Scientists believe that the galaxy was formed less than 300 million years after the Big Bang.
Photo Credit: NASA
Spiral Galaxy NGC 3627: This is a composite observation from James Webb and Hubble Space Telescope, showcasing great details of the galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
Question Mark Galaxy: This image consists of galaxy cluster MACS-J0417.5-1154 showcasing gravitational lensing.
