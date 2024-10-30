5 rare images of supermassive black holes captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Oct 30, 2024
Check out these rare images of supermassive black holes captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Did you know? Our galaxy consists of millions of black holes but many have not yet been found.
The first image of a black hole was captured in 2019 by the Event Horizon Telescope (EHT), showcasing a dreading structure.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image of a supermassive black hole in a distant galaxy was captured in Hubble Ultra Deep Field.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases the galaxy MCG-03-34-064 consisting of a pair of supermassive black holes.
Photo Credit: NASA
The image consists of a 200,000-light-year-long chain of young blue stars alongside a supermassive black hole.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases dwarf starburst galaxy Henize 2-10 with a black hole. The presence of the black hole is triggering massive star formation.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image showcases eruptions from a supermassive black hole located in the centre of Active Galaxy NGC 1068.
