5 cosmic images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Oct 27, 2024
Check out 5 mesmerising images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA Hubble Space Telescope has been studying our universe for more than 30 years and it is still part of several studies.
From distant galaxies, nebulas, black holes, to other space objects, the telescope has given scientists a great understanding.
Check out these 5 cosmic images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 1546: It is a nearby galaxy located in the constellation Dorado. This image showcases a good view of its dust lanes.
Photo Credit: NASA
Mira HM Sge: This star is located 3,400 light-years away in the constellation Sagitta.
Photo Credit: NASA
Dumbbell Nebula: This nebula is also known as Messier 76 which is located 3,400 light-years away in the northern circumpolar constellation Perseus
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy AM 1054-325: This image showcases newborn clusters of stars which are stretched-out tidal tails for thousands of light-years.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy MCG-03-34-064: This image showcases two supermassive black holes within the galaxy.
