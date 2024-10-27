5 cosmic images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Published Oct 27, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out 5 mesmerising images captured by  NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA Hubble Space Telescope has been studying our universe for more than 30 years and it is still part of several studies.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

From distant galaxies, nebulas, black holes, to other space objects, the telescope has given scientists a great understanding.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out these 5 cosmic images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy NGC 1546: It is a nearby galaxy located in the constellation Dorado. This image showcases a good view of its dust lanes.

Photo Credit: NASA

Mira HM Sge: This star is located 3,400 light-years away in the constellation Sagitta.

Photo Credit: NASA

Dumbbell Nebula: This nebula is also known as Messier 76 which is located 3,400 light-years away in the northern circumpolar constellation Perseus

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy AM 1054-325: This image showcases newborn clusters of stars which are stretched-out tidal tails for thousands of light-years.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy MCG-03-34-064: This image showcases two supermassive black holes within the galaxy.

