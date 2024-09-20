: 5 astonishing images of supermassive black holes captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 20, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out rare images of supermassive black holes captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Our Milky Way consists of over 100 million black holes, however, locating each one of them is not as easy as it looks.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

In the centre of our galaxy, the Milky Way is a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A, which is 4 million times the mass of the sun.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Here are some of the supermassive black hole images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Markarian 231: This image showcases the interacting galaxy Markarian 231 with two supermassive black holes.

Photo Credit: NASA

Supermassive black hole: This is the image of an intermediate-mass black hole (IMBH) named 3XMM J215022.4−055108.

Photo Credit: NASA

A supermassive black hole was spotted within the galaxy SDSS J1354+1328 located  900 million light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

Hubble Ultra Deep Field frames captured evidence of flickering supermassive black holes in the hearts of early galaxies.

Photo Credit: NASA

This is the image of galaxy 2MASX J22014163+1151237 with its supermassive black hole.

