: 5 astonishing images of supermassive black holes captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Sep 20, 2024
Check out rare images of supermassive black holes captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Our Milky Way consists of over 100 million black holes, however, locating each one of them is not as easy as it looks.
In the centre of our galaxy, the Milky Way is a supermassive black hole called Sagittarius A, which is 4 million times the mass of the sun.
Here are some of the supermassive black hole images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Markarian 231: This image showcases the interacting galaxy Markarian 231 with two supermassive black holes.
Supermassive black hole: This is the image of an intermediate-mass black hole (IMBH) named 3XMM J215022.4−055108.
A supermassive black hole was spotted within the galaxy SDSS J1354+1328 located 900 million light-years from Earth.
Hubble Ultra Deep Field frames captured evidence of flickering supermassive black holes in the hearts of early galaxies.
This is the image of galaxy 2MASX J22014163+1151237 with its supermassive black hole.This is the image of galaxy 2MASX J22014163+1151237 with its supermassive black hole.
