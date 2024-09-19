5 stunning images of universe captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Sep 19, 2024
Check out the stunning images of galaxies, stars, and other objects in the universe captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
The NASA Hubble Space Telescope has been capturing our Universe and its glories for more than three decades.
With the help of the Hubble Telescope scientists can understand how worlds are formed and other mysteries.
Here are the best 5 images of the Universe captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Molten Ring Galaxy: This is one of the major scientific discoveries as it gave the example of one of the largest, nearly complete Einstein rings.
NGC1052-DF2: This space object is known as an ultra-diffuse galaxy due to its see-through properties. It is located 72 million light-years from Earth.
MACS J1206: This is an image of Galaxy clusters which was studied as part of the CLASH (Cluster Lensing and Supernova survey with Hubble) programme.
MACS 0416: This image also contains a galaxy cluster located 4.3 billion light-years from Earth.
Galaxy D100: This galaxy contains more than 200,000 young stars.
