8 mesmerising images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2024
Published Sep 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 8 spectacular images captured by the powerful NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2024.
Photo Credit: NASA
IRAS 23385: This is an image of the molecular cloud region near the protostar IRAS 23385. Scientists also speculate to discover carbon-containing molecules.
Photo Credit: NASA
I Zwicky 18: It is an irregular dwarf galaxy located 59 million light-years away from the Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 5468: This galaxy is located about 130 million light-years from Earth and the image contains data from Hubble and James Webb space telescopes.
Photo Credit: NASA
M82: This showcases rapid star formation and speculated supernova at the heart.
Photo Credit: NASA
Horsehead Nebula: This nebula is also known as Barnard 33 and is located roughly 1300 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Crab Nebula: This nebula is located 6500 light-years from Earth and showcases dense star formation in the centre.
Photo Credit: NASA
JADES-GS-z14-0: James Webb Space Telescope captured one of the most distant galaxies with the help of a mid-infrared instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is an image of a gravitationally lensed quasar that looks like an arc with four bright spots.
