8 mesmerising images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2024

IRAS 23385: This is an image of the molecular cloud region near the protostar IRAS 23385. Scientists also speculate to discover carbon-containing molecules.

I Zwicky 18: It is an irregular dwarf galaxy located 59 million light-years away from the Earth.

NGC 5468: This galaxy is located about 130 million light-years from Earth and the image contains data from Hubble and James Webb space telescopes.

M82: This showcases rapid star formation and speculated supernova at the heart.

Horsehead Nebula: This nebula is also known as  Barnard 33 and is located roughly 1300 light-years away from Earth.

Crab Nebula: This nebula is located 6500 light-years from Earth and showcases dense star formation in the centre.

JADES-GS-z14-0: James Webb Space Telescope captured one of the most distant galaxies with the help of a mid-infrared instrument.

This is an image of a gravitationally lensed quasar that looks like an arc with four bright spots.

