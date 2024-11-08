5 beautiful images of distant galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 08, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the 5 images of distant galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Did you know? The most distant galaxy in our universe is JADES-GS-z14-0 which was spotted when the universe was 290 million years after the Big Bang
Photo Credit: Pixabay
With highly capable instruments James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) was able to capture the image of a distant galaxy.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Now, check out these 5 mesmerizing images of distant galaxies captured by NASA's James Webb Space.
Photo Credit: NASA
Arp 107: This image reveals facts about how two galaxies collided hundreds of million years ago and star formation.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy GS-NDG-9422: This is one of the most distant galaxies revealing an understanding of galaxy evolution in the early universe.
Photo Credit: NASA
JADES-GS-z14-0: It is currently known as the most distant galaxy captured by Webb’s NIRCam instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
Spiral Galaxy NGC 1566: This galaxy is located 60 million light-years away in the constellation Dorado.
Photo Credit: NASA
This distant galaxy is designated MRG-M0138 which was captured with two supernovae.
Check related web stories:
5 breathtaking nebula images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 core visuals of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 breathtaking images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
5 mesmerising star cluster images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more