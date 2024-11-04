5 breathtaking images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Published Nov 04, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

 NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured these 5 stunning images of galaxies, check details.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Did you know? Galaxies contain about one trillion stars, black holes, planets, clouds of gas and dust, and other objects which are bound by gravity.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Galaxies have strong magnetic fields that help form their structure. It is crucial for the development of spiral arms, outflows, and the evolution of galaxies.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out these 5 stunning galaxy images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

The image showcases spiral galaxy NGC 1559 located  35 million light-years away from Earth. 

Photo Credit: NASA

This galaxy is called NGC 5468 which is located  130 million light-years from Earth. It is a composite image from Hubble and the James Webb Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

This image showcases a field of galaxies along with bright stars. It also consists of a detailed spiral galaxy at the bottom.

Photo Credit: NASA

The image showcases a pair of interacting galaxies which are designated as  IC 1623. The pair was captured when it was 270 million light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

It is a spiral galaxy called Messier 106 or NGC 4258 which is located  23 million light-years away in the constellation Canes Venatici.

