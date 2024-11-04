5 breathtaking images of galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Nov 04, 2024
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured these 5 stunning images of galaxies, check details.
Did you know? Galaxies contain about one trillion stars, black holes, planets, clouds of gas and dust, and other objects which are bound by gravity.
Galaxies have strong magnetic fields that help form their structure. It is crucial for the development of spiral arms, outflows, and the evolution of galaxies.
Check out these 5 stunning galaxy images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
The image showcases spiral galaxy NGC 1559 located 35 million light-years away from Earth.
This galaxy is called NGC 5468 which is located 130 million light-years from Earth. It is a composite image from Hubble and the James Webb Space Telescope.
This image showcases a field of galaxies along with bright stars. It also consists of a detailed spiral galaxy at the bottom.
The image showcases a pair of interacting galaxies which are designated as IC 1623. The pair was captured when it was 270 million light-years from Earth.
It is a spiral galaxy called Messier 106 or NGC 4258 which is located 23 million light-years away in the constellation Canes Venatici.
