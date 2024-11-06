5 breathtaking nebula images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Nov 06, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA Hubble Space Telescope captured breathtaking images of massive nebulae, check details.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Did you know? Nebula could spread across hundreds of light-years in diameter. Therefore, they cover a huge area in space.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Nebulas are mostly made up of dust, hydrogen, helium, and ionised gases. There are four types of nebulae: planetary nebulas, supernova remnants, dark nebulas, and emission nebulas.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 stunning nebula images captured by the powerful Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases an infrared view of the Horsehead Nebula located in the constellation Orion, about 1,600 light-years away.
Photo Credit: NASA
The Orion Nebula was captured by the Advanced Camera for Surveys equipped in the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This deadly image showcases the Red Spider Nebula located 3000 light-years away in the constellation of Sagittarius.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of Carina Nebula located 7500 light-years away from Earth. Nebula’s pillar of gas and dust is spread across three light-years tall.
Photo Credit: NASA
Lastly, we have the Tarantula Nebula a star-forming region that consists of supernova remnants as well as the heaviest stars.
