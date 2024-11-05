5 core visuals of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Nov 05, 2024
NASA Hubble Space Telescope shares core visuals of space giving us a glimpse of what lies above and beyond.
Did you know? NASA conducted five servicing missions to upgrade the Hubble Space Telescope.
Over its 30-year course, Hubble has orbited Earth over 175,200 times to study space.
Check out these 5 must-see images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of Little Dumbbell Nebula located 3,400 light-years away from Earth. This was shared by NASA to celebrate Hubble’s 34th anniversary.
Photo Credit: NASA
It is a dwarf irregular galaxy UGC 8091 located 7 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Virgo. It's called irregular due to its spiral or elliptical shape.
Photo Credit: NASA
It is a star-forming region called NGC 1333 located approximately 960 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases Andromeda galaxy also known as M31. It is the nearest major galaxy to our galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image captures galaxy NGC 3287 with supernova 2013ge and traces of ultraviolet light.
