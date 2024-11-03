5 mesmerising star cluster images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Nov 03, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know facts about star cluster in space and check out these 5 images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Did you know? There are two types of star clusters, one is globular clusters and the other is open clusters.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
These clusters are formed from molecular clouds which are simply large regions of gas and dust in space.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are the 5 star cluster images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Liller 1: It is a globular cluster which is only 30,000 light-years away from Earth. It consists of a mix of very young and very old stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1805: This globular cluster consists of stars which orbit very closely to each other. This cluster can be found in the southern hemisphere, in the Dorado constellation.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 346: It is an active star-forming region located 210,000 light-years away from Earth. This cluster consists of hot stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
30 Doradus: It is one of the brightest star-forming regions located 170000 light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
G35.2-0.7N: This is a high-mass star formation region with massive stars. It is located 7200 light-years from Earth
