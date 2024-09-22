5 breathtaking images of cosmic wonders captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Published Sep 22, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA James Webb Space Telescope is one of the latest and most advanced technology space observatories.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

The NASA James Webb Space Telescope works independently as well as with its predecessor, the Hubble Telescope.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Here are the 5 latest cosmic wonders captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

Arp 107: This is the image of two interacting galaxy pairs which also showcase signs of star formation.

Photo Credit: NASA

Epsilon Indi Ab: It is a Jupiter-like exoplanet located 12 light-years away from Earth. It is also known to be one of the coldest planets.

Photo Credit: NASA

SN 1987A: This is a composite image of a supernova captured by Chandra, Hubble, and James Webb Space Telescope

Photo Credit: NASA

MACS J0416: This is an image of a galaxy cluster located 4.3 billion light-years away from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

This image showcases the formation of a protostar and was captured when it was an hourglass-shaped cloud of gas.

