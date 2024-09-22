5 breathtaking images of cosmic wonders captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Sep 22, 2024
Here are 5 latest cosmic wonders captured by the NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope is one of the latest and most advanced technology space observatories.
The NASA James Webb Space Telescope works independently as well as with its predecessor, the Hubble Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Arp 107: This is the image of two interacting galaxy pairs which also showcase signs of star formation.
Photo Credit: NASA
Epsilon Indi Ab: It is a Jupiter-like exoplanet located 12 light-years away from Earth. It is also known to be one of the coldest planets.
Photo Credit: NASA
SN 1987A: This is a composite image of a supernova captured by Chandra, Hubble, and James Webb Space Telescope
Photo Credit: NASA
MACS J0416: This is an image of a galaxy cluster located 4.3 billion light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases the formation of a protostar and was captured when it was an hourglass-shaped cloud of gas.
