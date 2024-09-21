5 latest cosmic events of 2024 captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 21, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out the recent cosmic events captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Hubble Space Telescope has been studying cosmic events for over 3 decades and it has provided scientists with unprecedented views.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
After years of studying space, the NASA space telescope is still actively contributing to crucial studies.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Here are the 5 latest cosmic event images captured on August and September 2024 by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 5668: Hubble spotted this spiral galaxy forming new stars 60% faster and is speculated to explode sooner.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy MCG-03-34-064: This image of the galaxy showcases two active supermassive black holes in the centre.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy LEDA 857074: It is a spiral galaxy containing a supernova in the centre which is designated as SN 2022ADQZ.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy UGC 11861: This galaxy is located d 69 million light-years away from Earth and it showcases new star-forming activities.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy IC 4709: The galaxy hosts a gargantuan black hole which has 65 million times the mass of our Sun
Check related web stories:
5 astonishing images of supermassive black holes captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 stunning images of universe captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
8 mesmerising images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2024
5 images of Jupiter, Saturn, and other planets captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more