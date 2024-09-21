5 latest cosmic events of 2024 captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Sep 21, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out the recent cosmic events captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Hubble Space Telescope has been studying cosmic events for over 3 decades and it has provided scientists with unprecedented views.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

After years of studying space, the NASA space telescope is still actively contributing to crucial studies.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Here are the 5 latest cosmic event images captured on August and September 2024 by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 5668:  Hubble spotted this spiral galaxy forming new stars 60% faster and is speculated to explode sooner.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy MCG-03-34-064: This image of the galaxy showcases two active supermassive black holes in the centre.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy LEDA 857074: It is a spiral galaxy containing a supernova in the centre which is designated as SN 2022ADQZ.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy UGC 11861: This galaxy is located d 69 million light-years away from Earth and it showcases new star-forming activities.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy IC 4709: The galaxy hosts a  gargantuan black hole which has 65 million times the mass of our Sun

Check related web stories:
5 astonishing images of supermassive black holes captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 stunning images of universe captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
8 mesmerising images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2024
5 images of Jupiter, Saturn, and other planets captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
View more