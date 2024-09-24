5 breathtaking images of distant galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Know facts about distant galaxies and check these 5 spectacular images captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Galaxies consist of thousands to trillions of stars based on their age and size. Over the years NASA Hubble Space Telescope has been studying these galaxies.
Galaxies also come in different types of spirals, ellipticals, and irregulars and they are mostly 10 billion and 13.6 billion years old.
Here are 5 breathtaking images of distant galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
NGC 1792: The image showcases that the galaxy has some young, hot stars, whereas, the area in orange showcases older stars.
NGC 1300: It is a spiral galaxy and it is “one of the largest Hubble Space Telescope images ever made of a complete galaxy,’ said NASA.
Galaxy NGC 6984: This is a spiral galaxy located over 200 million light-years away from Earth.
Galaxy NGC 6217: This spiral galaxy can be found up to 90 million light-years away from the Earth.
NGC4826: This galaxy is called “Black Eye”, or “Evil Eye” due to the dark dust spread across its nucleus.
