5 mesmerising star birth images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Sep 23, 2024
Check images of star birth beautifully captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Our Milky Way is filled with star clusters and nebulae with star-forming regions. Over the years, scientists have been studying the evolution of stars.
The study will help researchers and scientists to understand how stars and planets form and evolve.
Check out these 5 never-seen images of star birth captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Herbig-Haro 46/47: This image showcases pair of a forming stars region surrounded by disc of gas and dust.
Photo Credit: NASA
HH 211: This star-forming region is located 1000 light-years away from Earth and is surrounded by newborn stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 1333: It is a star-forming cluster located 960 light-years away from Earth. This location is also speculated to consist of young objects with extremely low masses.
Photo Credit: NASA
Star Cluster IC 348: This image showcases two bright stars located at the centre of the star cluster.
Photo Credit: NASA
Protostar L1527: This protostar is shrouded with a cloud of materials which is contributing to its growth.
