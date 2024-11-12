5 breathtaking images of supernova captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Check out these 5 never seen supernova images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Supernovas are star explosions that are so massive and bright that they outshine galaxies. It also creates a massive shock wave in the space.
As of now, supernovas do not pose any harm to Earth as experts suggest that they have to be 75 light years closer to the Earth to leave an impact.
Here are 5 shocking supernova images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
This image showcases galaxy LEDA 857074 along with a supernova, named SN 2022ADQZ on the right side.
This image by Hubble Space Telescope captures supernova remnant 1E 0102.2-7219, scientists suggest that the explosion took over 1700 years ago.
This is a supernova remnant called SNR 0509-67.5 which is spread across 23 light-years and is expanding at a speed of 5000 kilometers per second
It is a rare type of supernova called SN 1993J. It's unique because two interacting stars caused a massive shock wave during the explosion.
This image captured three supernovas in the giant galaxy cluster MACS J0138.
