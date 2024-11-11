5 cosmology images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Nov 11, 2024
Check out these 5 cosmology images captured by the most powerful NASA’s space-based Hubble Space Telescope.
Did you know? Cosmology studies include the understanding of the history of the universe. This enables scientists to understand origin, development, and structure of space objects.
This phenomenon includes the study of both astronomy and physics to get a deeper understanding of our universe.
Therefore, check out these 5 cosmology images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image showcases the most complete Einstein rings ever discovered in our Universe located in the southern hemisphere constellation of Fornax.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is an image of a distant galaxy showcasing regions of intense star formation and also gravitational lensing.
Photo Credit: NASA
This space object is called Herbig–Haro which is scientifically designated as HH111. This image consists of several newly-formed stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image consists of supernova remnant DEM L 190 located 160000 light-years away from Earth.
It is a galaxy named Sunburst Arc located 11 billion light-years away from Earth.
