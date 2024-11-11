NASA probes 5 key mysteries of dark matter and dark energy in the expanding universe
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Nov 11, 2024
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA continues its efforts to unravel the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy that dominate the universe. Though they constitute most of the cosmos, little is understood about them.
Photo Credit: NASA
Dark matter and dark energy make up approximately 95% of the universe, yet scientists continue to face challenges in understanding their true nature.
Photo Credit: NASA
Here are five crucial questions NASA is working to answer about dark matter and dark energy.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA estimates dark matter accounts for around 27% of the universe. While its existence is confirmed, its exact composition remains unknown.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Dark matter does not emit light or energy, making it invisible. Researchers can only observe its influence on stars and galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
Dark energy, a more enigmatic force, comprises about 68% of the universe. It appears to accelerate the expansion of the cosmos.
Photo Credit: NASA
NASA's observations indicate that dark energy causes the universe to expand increasingly faster, a phenomenon that scientists are still working to explain.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Both dark matter and dark energy are believed to shape the formation and behavior of galaxies across the universe.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA uses space telescopes to map the potential locations of dark matter, studying how it bends the light from distant galaxies.
Photo Credit: Pexels
Scientists hypothesize that dark matter could be composed of unknown particles. Ongoing experiments aim to detect these particles.
Photo Credit: Pexels
NASA relies on advanced tools like the Hubble Space Telescope and upcoming missions to unlock the mysteries of dark matter and dark energy.
Check related web stories:
5 cosmology images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Top 8 images of space objects captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2024
5 latest images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 beautiful images of distant galaxies captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more