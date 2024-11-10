Top 8 images of space objects captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2024
Published Nov 10, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check these 8 images of galaxies, star clusters, supernovas and others captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope in 2024.
Photo Credit: NASA
The image consists of spiral galaxies IC 2163 and NGC 2207 with bright blue spiral arms showcasing star-forming activities.
Photo Credit: NASA
It is a young star cluster named NGC 602 where scientists located brown dwarfs outside of our galaxy using the James Webb Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
The image showcases Digel Clouds which is located at the outer rim of the Milky Way galaxy. Studying the clouds enables scientists to study star formation.
Photo Credit: NASA
It is an image of galaxy cluster MACS-J0417.5-1154 along with a dusty red galaxy in a question mark-like structure.
Photo Credit: NASA
It is a nearby star-forming region, N1333 showcasing newborn stars, brown dwarfs, and planetary mass objects.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases hundreds of small galaxies which also consist of some early formed galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the image of supernova SN 1987A located in the Large Magellanic Cloud which is a nearby galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
The image showcases gravitational lensing of the quasar RX J1131-123 which is located 6 billion light-years from Earth.
