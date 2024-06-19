5 captivating images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Published Jun 19, 2024
Check out these mesmerising views of galaxies sharply captured by the  NASA Hubble Space Telescope. 

NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is one of the oldest observatories which has been studying our universe for more than 30 years.

Hubble has provided astronomers and researchers with a deep understanding of evolution and science.

Check out these 5 images of galaxies captured by the Hubble Space Telescope which unveils mysteries of space.

Photo Credit: NASA

MCG-01-24-014: It is a spiral galaxy located 275 million light-years from Earth. It has an extremely energetic core due to which it is also called an active galaxy.

Photo Credit: NASA

IC 5332: This spiral galaxy is located 30 million light-years away in the constellation Sculptor. This galaxy was studied by the PHANGS-HST team.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 3156: Hubble captured images of the galaxy which is also known as a lenticular galaxy. It is located  73 million light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 6684: This galaxy lies somewhere between elliptical galaxies and spiral galaxies due to its shape and appearance. This galaxy is located around 44 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pavo.

Photo Credit: NASA

Galaxy JO206: It is also known as a jellyfish galaxy which is located 700 million light-years from Earth.

