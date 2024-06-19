5 captivating images of galaxies captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times Tech Posted By HT Tech Published Jun 19, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these mesmerising views of galaxies sharply captured by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope is one of the oldest observatories which has been studying our universe for more than 30 years.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Hubble has provided astronomers and researchers with a deep understanding of evolution and science.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these 5 images of galaxies captured by the Hubble Space Telescope which unveils mysteries of space.
Photo Credit: NASA
MCG-01-24-014: It is a spiral galaxy located 275 million light-years from Earth. It has an extremely energetic core due to which it is also called an active galaxy.
Photo Credit: NASA
IC 5332: This spiral galaxy is located 30 million light-years away in the constellation Sculptor. This galaxy was studied by the PHANGS-HST team.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 3156: Hubble captured images of the galaxy which is also known as a lenticular galaxy. It is located 73 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 6684: This galaxy lies somewhere between elliptical galaxies and spiral galaxies due to its shape and appearance. This galaxy is located around 44 million light-years from Earth in the constellation Pavo.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy JO206: It is also known as a jellyfish galaxy which is located 700 million light-years from Earth.