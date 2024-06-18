 NASA Hubble Space Telescope capture 5 stunning star cluster images- Details

Published Jun 18, 2024
Photo Credit: Pexels

Check out these 5 detailed star cluster images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: Pexels

Hubble Space Telescope can spot different locations more than 13.4 billion light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: Pexels

The space telescope enables scientists and researchers to understand the history of the expanding universe.

Photo Credit: Pexels

During the research, Hubble captured some mesmerising images of star clusters in extreme glory, check details.

Photo Credit: NASA

Globular Cluster NGC 1850: This star cluster is about 100 million years old and is a bright place for millions of stars.

Photo Credit: NASA

Globular Star Cluster NGC 2203: The star cluster contains stars that are twice as big as our Sun.

Photo Credit: NASA

Cluster NGC 2002: This star cluster is located  160,000 light-years away from Earth and it is spread across  30 light-years in diameter.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 2660: NASA highlighted that Hubble captured this cluster during a program which helped astronomers study the ages of white dwarf stars in open clusters.

Photo Credit: NASA

Stellar Snowflakes: This star cluster is said to be the most massive and luminous globular cluster in the Milky Way.

