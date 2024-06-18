NASA Hubble Space Telescope capture 5 stunning star cluster images- Details
Published Jun 18, 2024
Check out these 5 detailed star cluster images captured by NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope.
Hubble Space Telescope can spot different locations more than 13.4 billion light-years from Earth.
The space telescope enables scientists and researchers to understand the history of the expanding universe.
During the research, Hubble captured some mesmerising images of star clusters in extreme glory, check details.
Photo Credit: NASA
Globular Cluster NGC 1850: This star cluster is about 100 million years old and is a bright place for millions of stars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Globular Star Cluster NGC 2203: The star cluster contains stars that are twice as big as our Sun.
Photo Credit: NASA
Cluster NGC 2002: This star cluster is located 160,000 light-years away from Earth and it is spread across 30 light-years in diameter.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 2660: NASA highlighted that Hubble captured this cluster during a program which helped astronomers study the ages of white dwarf stars in open clusters.
Photo Credit: NASA
Stellar Snowflakes: This star cluster is said to be the most massive and luminous globular cluster in the Milky Way.
