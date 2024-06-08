NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning images of space- Details
Check out the unique space images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
Are you also interested in knowing the evolution of space and our universe? Then NASA has developed the most powerful James Webb Space Telescope to study the space.
NASA James Webb Space Telescope helps astronomers and scientists study the evolution of our universe, galaxies, and planets.
During the research, Webb’s telescope provides us with great views of deep space, check out these stunning images.
Photo Credit: NASA
Protostar IRAS 23385: With the help of Webb’s telescope, scientists were able to detect acetaldehyde, ethanol, methyl formate, and likely acetic acid, in the solid phase.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy cluster SMACS 0723: It is the deepest and sharpest infrared image of the distant universe which showcases thousands of galaxies.
Photo Credit: NASA
Horsehead Nebula: This image was captured with the help of Webb’s MIRI (Mid-Infrared Instrument). The nebula is located 1300 light years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
Stephan's Quintet: This is the largest image to date from NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope which is covering one-fifth of the Moon’s diameter.
Photo Credit: NASA
Southern Ring Nebula: This image showcases a bright star visible at the centre of NGC 3132 Nebula.
