NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning science images- Details
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 04, 2024
Have a look at these amazing science images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA James Webb telescopes has exceptional capabilities that enable astronomers to study deep in space.
While space and the universe are full of secrets, Webb’s telescope manages to uncover every small detail no matter how far it has to look.
Photo Credit: NASA
Crab Nebula: This nebula occurred due to a massive supernova explosion. It is located about light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
JADES-GS-z14-0: It is the most distant known galaxy and existed 290 million years after the Big Bang.
Photo Credit: NASA
I Zwicky 18: It is a dwarf galaxy located 59 million light-years away from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 5468: This image is the combined efforts of James Webb’s NIRCam instruments and Hubble’s WFC3. The galaxy is located 130 million light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 604: It is a star-forming region which contains more than 200 of the hottest stars.
