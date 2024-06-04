NASA James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning science images- Details

Hindustan Times
Posted By HT Tech
Published Jun 04, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Photo Credit: NASA

Crab Nebula: This nebula occurred due to a massive supernova explosion. It is located about light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

JADES-GS-z14-0: It is the most distant known galaxy and existed 290 million years after the Big Bang.

Photo Credit: NASA

I Zwicky 18: It is a dwarf galaxy located 59 million light-years away from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 5468:  This image is the combined efforts of James Webb’s NIRCam instruments and Hubble’s WFC3. The galaxy is located 130 million light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

NGC 604: It is a star-forming region which contains more than 200 of the hottest stars.

