First-time discoveries unveiled by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Check out the beautiful first-time images taken by the James Webb Space Telescope.
NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is known for advanced capabilities and major breakthroughs in space discoveries and research.
Over the years, the space telescope has contributed to several discoveries which give scientists an understanding of our universe’s evolution and existence.
Check out these first-times images captured by NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope
Cosmic Cliffs: This image showcases stars in their early stages of formation in the Carina Nebula.
Black Holes: This image showcases five colliding galaxies with different properties in terms of size, shape, structure, and colouring.
Star-crossed lovers: This image was captured with the help of Webb’s NIRCam instrument to capture the nebula in its extreme glory.
Early universe: This is the most clear and sharp image of the early universe ever taken.
Such images showcase how our universe looks like and there are so many mysteries which is yet to be discovered.
