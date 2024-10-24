5 mesmerising star birth images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope

Know how star formation and birth take place and new findings from NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Did you know? Stars are formed when molecular clouds consisting of gas and dust collide with each other.

These molecular clouds form high-density pockets and collect more matter which increases their gravitational force, causing them to have high friction to form a protostar.

Check out these stunning star birth images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.

Nebula NGC 2014: This is a vast star-forming region located approximately 163000 light-years away.

Stellar cradle: This image showcases protostellar object OH 339.88-1.26 which consists of massive protostars.

Cosmic caterpillar: This image showcases IRAS 20324+4057, which is a protostar which us currently in the evolution stage to become a fully grown star.

AFGL 5180: This space object is a stellar nursery or we can say a star-forming region showcasing newborn stars at the heart.

Nebula LHA 120-N 51: This image showcases another star-forming region consisting of young stars.

