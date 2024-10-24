5 mesmerising star birth images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Hindustan Times
Tech
Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 24, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Know how star formation and birth take place and new findings from NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Did you know? Stars are formed when molecular clouds consisting of gas and dust collide with each other.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
These molecular clouds form high-density pockets and collect more matter which increases their gravitational force, causing them to have high friction to form a protostar.
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check out these stunning star birth images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
Nebula NGC 2014: This is a vast star-forming region located approximately 163000 light-years away.
Photo Credit: NASA
Stellar cradle: This image showcases protostellar object OH 339.88-1.26 which consists of massive protostars.
Photo Credit: NASA
Cosmic caterpillar: This image showcases IRAS 20324+4057, which is a protostar which us currently in the evolution stage to become a fully grown star.
Photo Credit: NASA
AFGL 5180: This space object is a stellar nursery or we can say a star-forming region showcasing newborn stars at the heart.
Photo Credit: NASA
Nebula LHA 120-N 51: This image showcases another star-forming region consisting of young stars.
Check related web stories:
8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument
5 stunning sights of nebula captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 mysterious images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
NASA shares 5 stunning anniversary images captured by Hubble Space Telescope
View more