5 images on unique stars captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Oct 26, 2024
Check these mesmerising captures of stars by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has been giving a glimpse of never-seen space objects for more than 30 years now.
Hubble Telescope is responsible for thousands of groundbreaking discoveries and it is still standing strong in space.
Check out these unique images of stars captured by the powerful Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
star RS Puppis: It is a variable star shrouded in thick and dark clouds of dust showcasing a rare phenomenon called light echo.
Photo Credit: NASA
light echo from erupting star: This image was captured in 2002 with the help of Hubble’s Advanced Camera for Surveys. It managed to capture unusual stellar outbursts.
Photo Credit: NASA
XZ Tauri: This image showcases a multiple-star system called XZ Tauri. This space object was captured when it was blowing a hot bubble of gas into space.
Photo Credit: NASA
Star HH 151: It is a young star located 460 light-years away in the constellation of Taurus.
Photo Credit: NASA
Herbig-Haro: This image showcases two Herbig-Haro objects known as HH46 and HH47 with a mysterious newly born star.
