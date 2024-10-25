5 rare galaxy images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
Published Oct 25, 2024
NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured these 5 rare images of galaxies in their unique forms, check details.
Did you know? Most galaxies are 10 billion and 13.6 billion years old. But some rare ones are as old as our universe.
There are mainly four types of galaxies: spiral, elliptical, peculiar, and irregular. However, they are organised into about 100 groups.
Check out these 5 images of rare galaxies captured by the powerful NASA James Webb Space Telescope.
James Webb Space Telescope captured crowded galaxies with one named LEDA 2046648 shining bright in the centre.
This image showcases merging galaxy pairs which are known as II ZW 96 and are located about 500 million light-years from Earth.
This image show consists of a pair of interacting galaxies also known as IC 1623. It is located 270 million light-years from Earth.
It is a nearby spiral galaxy NGC 1433 which showcases extremely young stars blowing out gas and dust.
This galaxy named NGC 1087 helped scientists study the star formation cycle.
