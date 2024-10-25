5 rare galaxy images captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope

Hindustan Times
Tech Posted By HT Tech
Published Oct 25, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay

NASA James Webb Space Telescope captured these 5 rare images of galaxies in their unique forms, check details.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Did you know? Most galaxies are 10 billion and 13.6 billion years old. But some rare ones are as old as our universe.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

There are mainly four types of galaxies: spiral, elliptical, peculiar, and irregular. However, they are organised into about 100 groups.

Photo Credit: Pixabay

Check out these 5 images of rare galaxies captured by the powerful NASA James Webb Space Telescope.

Photo Credit: NASA

James Webb Space Telescope captured crowded galaxies with one named LEDA 2046648 shining bright in the centre.

Photo Credit: NASA

This image showcases merging galaxy pairs which are known as  II ZW 96 and are located about 500 million light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

This image show consists of a pair of interacting galaxies also known as IC 1623. It is located 270 million light-years from Earth.

Photo Credit: NASA

It is a nearby spiral galaxy NGC 1433 which showcases extremely young stars blowing out gas and dust.

Photo Credit: NASA

This galaxy named NGC 1087 helped scientists study the star formation cycle.

Check related web stories:
5 mesmerising star birth images captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument
5 stunning sights of nebula captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
5 mysterious images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope
View more