8 stunning images of space captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument
Published Oct 23, 2024
Photo Credit: Pixabay
Check these 8 stunning images of galaxies, star-forming regions, and others captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument.
Photo Credit: NASA
Pillars of Creation: It is a young star-forming region found within Eagle Nebula, located about 6,500 light-years away.
Photo Credit: NASA
Westerlund 1: It is an open cluster located 12,000 light-years away in the southern constellation Ara.
Photo Credit: NASA
Serpens Nebula: It is a dense cluster of newly forming stars located 1300 light-years from Earth.
Photo Credit: NASA
NGC 604: It is a star-forming region showcasing bright, hot young stars spread in the heavy gas and dust.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy cluster WHL0137-08: It is a massive galaxy cluster consisting of a strongly magnified galaxy. This image showcases a star named Earendel.
Photo Credit: NASA
Herbig-Haro 46/47: It is another star-forming region showcasing new stars buried deeply in the disc of gas and dust.
Photo Credit: NASA
Galaxy NGC 3256: This galaxy has a similar size as Milky Way and is located 120 million light-years away in the constellation Vela.
Photo Credit: NASA
Protostar L1527: This is one of the mesmerising images of a growing star captured by NASA James Webb Space Telescope’s NIRCam instrument.
