5 cosmic images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope
Published Dec 09, 2024
NASA Hubble Space Telescope reveals cosmic mysteries, check out these 5 images.
Did you know? Black holes are invisible to human eyes, however, scientists can analyse their presence due to their effects on nearby objects.
Our space is completely silent as it does not have an atmosphere for sound to travel. Therefore, our universe is filled with several mysteries.
Check out these 5 cosmology images of space captured by NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This Hubble image showcases galaxy cluster Abell 2744 which is known to have a very violent history.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble Space Telescope captured Abell 370, a galaxy cluster along with asteroids present in the S-shaped streaks.
Photo Credit: NASA
Hubble captured two faint galaxies making a smiley face due to a phenomenon called gravitational lensing.
Photo Credit: NASA
This is the most distant gravitational lens ever discovered by the NASA Hubble Space Telescope.
Photo Credit: NASA
This image showcases galaxy cluster MACS J0647.7+7015 which was captured with the help of natural zoom lenses.
